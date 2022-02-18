Jan. 18, 1975 – Feb. 16, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Carrie Elizabeth Myers. 47, of Natchez who died Feb. 16, 2022, in Brookhaven were held at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation was from 1 until 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

Ms. Myers was born Jan. 18, 1975, in Natchez, MS the daughter of Herman Martin and Rebecca Walker.

She worked for 10 years at Miss Lou Family Dentistry in Ferriday, LA.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, L.J. and Dovie Walker and Lebus and Wanda Martin.

Survivors include her parents, Rebecca and Richard Henry; children, Elizabeth Myers, Kaleb Myers, and Samuel Myers; grandchildren, Zayne Tyler and Lucas Tyler; son-in-law, Xavier Tyler; sister, Melissa Wisner and husband, Jason Wisner; nephew, Jason Wisner, Jr.; niece, GabyLyn Wisner; step brother, Richard Henry, Jr. and biological father, Herman Martin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.