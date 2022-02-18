‘I never saw him unhappy,’ Teen victim identified in Thursday night shooting

NATCHEZ — Authorities have released the identity of a teenager who was killed in a shooting Thursday night at Martin Luther King and Jackson streets.

The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Marquez Brown, who is affectionately called “Snug” by his friends and family.

Natchez Freshman Academy Principal Larry Hooper expressed grief and frustration at losing former students to street violence in a post on social media.

“I’m sad to say that this is the 10th student/former student less than 20 years old that I’ve lost since 2015 and one of these included this child’s big brother,” Hooper said of Marquez Brown. “I never saw him unhappy. He always asked for ways to help me, he loved to laugh and have a good time and he was loved by many. We gotta do better.”

Natchez police received a “shots fired” call at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday evening at 103 Jackson St. near Martin Luther King Jr. St., where they found a teenage male deceased, said Capt. Scott Frye of the Natchez Police Department.

Frye said investigators are unsure if the shooting is connected with the sentencing of Montreal Brown, who was sentenced to 70 years in prison last week in Sixth District Circuit Court for second-degree murder, aggravated assault charges with two firearm enhancements.

A person of interest was taken to the department for questioning.

