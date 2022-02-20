Cheryln Ann Merritt

Aug. 31, 1965 – Feb. 18, 2022

Funeral Services for Cheryln Ann “Cheryl” Merritt, 65, of Natchez, who died Feb. 18, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel in Natchez with Brother Paul Sutherland officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

She was born to the late Grady E. Nevill and the late Lynn N. Seymour and attended South Natchez High School and Highland Baptist Church.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a loving grandmother, mother, and friend. She was a God-fearing woman.

She is preceded in death by her husband James Merritt, her parents and her brother Bobby Nevill.

Survivors include her children: Australia Bradshaw and Shane Merritt; grandchildren: Wesley Bradshaw, Colt Bradshaw, Sky Merritt, Felicity Merritt, Shane Merritt Jr., Jordan Merritt, Shawn Merritt and Nick Felter; and great-grandchild Emberly Gunn.

Honorary pallbearers are Wesley Bradshaw, Daniel Bradshaw, Shawn Merritt and Nick Felter.

Pallbearers are Colt Bradshaw, Shane Merritt Jr., Brian Merritt, Richard Cole, Dale Angles and John Sanders.

Online condolences can be sent at www.bateastememorial.com