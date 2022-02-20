FERRIDAY — Salvatrice “Dora” Theresa Elizabeth Portera Joseph, a longtime resident of Vidalia, LA, gained her angels’ wings on February 18, 2022, at the age of 88. A graduate of the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University, Dora began her teaching career in Natchez MS and then moved to the Concordia Parish School system. In addition to her teaching, Dora was active in the Vidalia Garden Club, the Natchez Pilgrimage Garden Club, and loved playing the organ for Our Lady of Lourdes and Assumption Catholic Church.

After a 32-year teaching career, Dora retired and opened Dora’s Flower Shops in Vidalia, Jonesville and Natchez, MS. It was the hope of Dora that her flower arrangements would always bring joy to the lives of those receiving them. The friendships made through her work will be everlasting.

Dora Joseph was proceeded in death by her husband of over 52 years Donald Joseph, and parents Sam & Mary Portera. Survivors include her 3 brothers, Joe Portera (Rose Marie), Tony Portera (Mary) and Johnny Portera (Linda), two daughters, Mary Perry (Jack) and Cyndi Joseph. Adapted daughter, Glenda Baker. Three grandchildren, Kandice Lockwood (Ryan), Joseph Perry and Paige Mason (Brent). Great grandchildren Kooper Lockwood, Emmie Lockwood, & Reese Mason. Special men Dora considered her sons are Patrick Armsted & Clarence Armsted. The family would like to give special thanks to Azalea Estates staff – especially Alyson Henning, Avery Brown, Erica Page, Rayanna Fanton & McKenna Taylor, Elara Care staff – especially Rosie Dickens, and Sitter, Kelli Otwell

Services for Dora Joseph will be held at Youngs Funeral Home in Ferriday, La on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 1:30pm. Family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on February 22, 2022 at Youngs Funeral Home. Interment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, MS. Pallbearers are Joseph Perry, Ryan Lockwood, Brent Mason, Ronnie Gardner, Jeff Joseph, Clarence Armsted, Travis Baker and Patrick Armsted. Honorary Pallbearers, Greg Freeman and James Handjis. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.