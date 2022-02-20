March 17, 1933 – Feb. 17, 2022

Services for Robert Ray “Bobby” Marks, 88, of Lake St. John, LA who died Thursday, February 17, 2022, in New Orleans, LA will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Community Chapel Church with Rev. Russell Wagoner and Rev. Bo Swilley officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Community Chapel Church.