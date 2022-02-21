Oct. 14, 1954 – Feb. 17, 2022

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Audrey Jean Williams, 67, of Natchez, who died Thursday, February 17, 2022, in Natchez will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mercy Seat Baptist Church Cemetery with Minister Michael Hoggatt officiating.

Burial will follow at the Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing.

Audrey was born October 14, 1954, the daughter of Rachel Johnson and Henry Williams. After graduating from high school, she attended college. Miss Williams was a member of the Church of Christ. In her leisure, she enjoyed reading and computers.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Edward Lyles, James Lyles, William Lyles, Jerry Lyles, Robert Lyles, Freddie Williams, Roy Williams, Bennie Williams and Charles Williams.

Audrey leaves to mourn her memories: three sisters: Willie Mae Turner (Wadell), Brenda Clark and Alfredia Clark; two brothers: Leon Lyles and Henry Williams, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com