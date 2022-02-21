Crime Reports: February 20, 2022

Natchez Police Department

No arrests.

Reports — Friday

Towed vehicle on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on T. Waring Bennett Jr. Road.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Junkin Street.

Disturbance on North Union Street.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on John R. Junkin Drive.

Threats on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Shots fired on Jackson Street.

Traffic stop on Aldridge Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shoplifting on Highland Boulevard.

Sexual assault/rape on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Petit larceny on Devereux Drive.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on Wood Avenue.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on McNeely Road.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Abbot Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Two traffic stops on Homochitto Street.

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on North Concord Avenue.

Traffic stop on Commerce Street.

Four traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Main Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Caddo Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Eldeltress Kawanda Bell, 50, 121 Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Held on $500.00 bond.

Joseph Lindsey Dunbaqr III, 41, 7 Grant Street, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault. Released on $50,000 bond.

Natasha Lashay Letcher, 38, 201 Lumber Street, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Denorris Leavelle Sanders, 18, 432 College Street, Natchez, on charge of bomb threat (false reporting). Held without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Darius Mantrell Bernard, 29, 1139 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of conspiracy. Held without bond.

Barney Lee Hawkins, 26, 89 Marion Avenue, Natchez, on charges of conspiracy and controlled substance violation. Held without bond.

Brennika Brtrice Minor, 26, 838 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez, on charge of embezzlement – property borrowed or hire. Released on $10,000 bond.

Lamesha Lasha Rogers, 24, 4455 White Apple Road, Roxie, on charges of malicious mischief and trespassing. Released on $1,000 bond.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Welfare concern/check on Ingram Circle.

Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.

Reports — Thursday

Three intelligence reports on State Street.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Simple assault on Cottage Home Drive.

Simple assault on Morgantown Road.

Two traffic stops on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Illegal dumping on State Street.

Four intelligence reports on State Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Intelligence report on Morgantown Road.

Theft on Second Street.

Threats on Lotus Drive.

Traffic stop on Duck Pond Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

James E. Johnson Jr, 21, 109 Crescent Drive, Ferriday, on charges of aggravated flight from officer, possession of schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, impeding the flow of traffic.

James E. Johnson Sr, 46, 200 Smith Lane, Ferriday, on charges of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I.

Diamond Henderson, 23, 5223 US84W, Vidalia, on charges of simple battery, battery on a police officer on two counts, battery of an emergency room personnel on two counts, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer with force on two counts.

Jamar Nelson, 27, 909 Church Lane, Waterproof, Louisiana, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Camryn Ward, 26, 804 8th Street, Ferriday, on charges of a felon in possession of a firearm, no seat belt.

Arrests — Thursday

Kenya Marquette King Jr, 18, 195 Carolina Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of aggravated battery, illegal carrying of a firearm.

Dartavious J Bethley, 27, 180 Harbor Road, Ferriday, on charges of Malfeasance in office.

Arrests — Wednesday

Malik James Smith, 21, 26356 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of possession of scheudle IV with intent to distribute, possession of contraband in a penal institute.

William Richman McCurdy IV, 20, 341 Green Acres, Vidalia, on charges of contempt of court.

Elaine Vernice Hawkins, 34, 116 Lee Tyler Road, Ferriday, on charges of principle to aggravated assault with a firearm.

Robert C. Strand, 28, 105 Lynn Haven, Vidalia, court sentenced to 111 days.

Walter J. Mackel, 38, 306 Stampley Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to fine of $360 for disturbing the peace.

Shannon D. Owens, 26, 668 Eagle Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to six months jail, fine of $260 for simple battery.

Kenneth D. Brown, 31, 668 Eagle Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to six months jail, $260 fine for simple battery.

Kenneth L. Milligan, 47, 611 6th Street, Ferriday, court sentenced to a fine of $50 for livestock at large.

Latonya E. Jefferson, 27, 120 Margaret Drive, Clayton, court sentenced to a fine of $50 for possession of marijuana.

Adrian G. Thames, 35, 12 Canvasback Court, Roxie, court sentenced to $610 fine for criminal trespass.

J’Koby T. Jones, 20, 115 Weaver Street, Ferriday, court sentenced to a fine of $100 for possession of marijuana.

Delta B. Thames, 36, 1167 Pecan Acres Lane, Vidalia, court sentenced to six months suspension, 24 months probation for domestic abuse and battery.

Ben Thames, 59, 12 Canvasback Court, Roxie, court sentenced to a fine of $1, 242.50, for possession of schedule IV and intimidation of witness.

Crystal N Newman, 29, 519 Indian Village Road, Clayton, court sentenced to one year documented suspension, one year probation and a fine of $492.50 for possession of schedule II.

William R. McCurdy IV, 20, 341 Green Acres, Vidalia, court sentenced for resisting officer false information.

Arrests — Tuesday

Marvin L. Moore, Jr, 21, 505 Ferriday Drive, Ridgecrest, on charges of illegal possession of stolen firearm, convicted felon in possession of firearm, P&P hold.

Reports — Thursday

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15

Miscellaneous call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Fire on Dianne Street

Miscellaneous call on Audubon Circle

Medical call on Miranda Drive

Disturbance on sunflower lane

Nuisance animals on Cowan street

Simple burglary on airport road

Disturbance on Concordia Park Drive

Disturbance on US84

Medical call on Louisiana 15

Unwanted person on smart lane

Fight on Lincoln Avenue

Reports — Wednesday

Attempted break in on Eagle Road

Miscellaneous call on Crestview Drive

Reckless driving on US84

Medical call on Vidalia Drive

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 569

Suspicious person on John Dale Drive

Criminal damage to property on Fisherman Drive

Miscellaneous call on John Dale Drive

Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle

Aggravated battery on 1st Street

Disturbance on Pecan Acres Lane

Welfare check on Louisiana 565

Auto accident on Louisiana 3203

Medical call on Cowan Street

Unwanted person on Ferriday Drive

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Disturbance on Brent Lane

Auto Accident on US84

Medical call on Plum Street