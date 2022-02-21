April 1, 1981 – Feb. 20, 2022

FERRIDAY – Memorial services for Mary Maresha Smith, 40 of Ferriday, LA will be held at a later date at The Pentecostals of the Miss-Lou under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Mary Maresha Smith was born on Wednesday, April 01, 1981, in Slaughter, LA. and passed away Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Ferriday, LA. She was a resident of Ferriday, a member of Pentecostals of the Miss-Lou and worked as a Correctional Officer for CCA.

She was preceded in death by father, Henry Ford; mother, Patsy Magee and two brothers.

She is survived by her husband, John Smith of Ferriday, LA; sons, Logan Gervais of Natchez, MS, Anthony Morgan of Ferriday, LA and Maximus Morgan of Ferriday, LA and brothers, Jeremy Ford and his wife, Jessica of Denham Springs, LA and Nathan Magee and his wife, Ann of Lake Charles, LA.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.