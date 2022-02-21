Southern Miss football returns to football field Monday morning

HATTIEBURG, Miss. – The Southern Miss football team returned to action for the second practice of spring drills Monday morning, working on the game field at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

The squad went through its second of two NCAA-mandated practices in which the team is required to wear helmets and shorts. The Golden Eagles worked for 2 hours and 20 minutes during the mostly overcast morning and again concentrated on individual drills as well as special teams, while the session ended with a few team periods.

With only in helmets and shorts utilized in practice over the first two days, it allows the coaches an opportunity to do a lot of teaching during this time of spring drills.

“No. 1 is alignment, footwork and hand placement, because you can’t actually be physical as much as you can,” said second-year coach Will Hall. “You can control what you can control, which is what you to try to teach these kids in all phases of life. But right now, alignment, assignment, fundamentals and technique, are the big things you want to focus on with no pads on.”

Hall also announced that two players switched over to the defensive side of the football. Both Jeremiah Robinson (Petal, Miss.) and Dee Baker (Flowood, Miss.) have switched to safety and cornerback, respectively. Baker has also been running with the Golden Eagle track program this spring.

The Golden Eagles returns to the practice fields on Wednesday.