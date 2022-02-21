Teen from Natchez killed in Alexandria club shooting

NATCHEZ — Trevon Washington, a former Natchez resident, was shot and killed at a nightclub Saturday in Alexandria, Louisiana. He was 17 years old.

Alexandria police are currently investigating the shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Lee Street, which resulted in Washington’s death and injuries to two other people.

According to a news release from APD, at approximately 11:45 p.m. Saturday they received several calls regarding fights at Club 318 followed by calls about shots fired at the club. They found the three victims upon their arrival.

Email newsletter signup

A 16-year-old male and a 19-year-old male each had gunshot wounds to the leg and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Police said a 17-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to the upper torso and died at the scene.

The family of Washington later confirmed that it was Washington who died in the shooting.

Larry Hooper of Natchez, who was Washington’s Godfather, said Washington had gone to the club to dance and had been caught in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“My Godchild didn’t deserve this. He was a perfect child,” Hooper said. “He loved to dance.”

This is the second shooting at the site this week, according to APD. On Friday night a 17-year-old male was injured when he was shot outside the club while in his car.

Alexandria detectives are investigating both incidents.

Anyone who has any information about either of these cases or if anyone has information that would help solve other crimes in the Alexandria area is asked to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.