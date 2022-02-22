Lady Wolves falter late against Jones to open MACC tournament

POPLARVILLE, Miss. – The Co-Lin Women’s Basketball team competed against Jones in the MACCC Basketball Tournament on Monday, February 21. The Lady Wolves fought hard throughout the game but came up short against Jones, losing 70-63.

Jones used the opening minutes of the first quarter to go on a 12-4 scoring run and hold that advantage over the Lady Wolves with just around four and a half minutes remaining. However, the Lady Wolves responded by closing out the quarter on a 15-7 scoring run to tie the game at 19-19 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter saw the two teams trading basket and leads throughout the ten minutes of play as neither team held more than a three-point lead during the quarter. However, the Lady Bobcats came out on top at the end of the quarter as they held a 31-28 lead heading into the locker rooms at halftime.

The third quarter between the Lady Wolves and Lady Bobcats was nearly a copy of the second quarter as the two teams traded baskets and leads throughout. Neither team also held more than a three-point advantage throughout the ten minutes of play as the quarter ended with the game tied again at 48-48.

The fourth quarter would prove to be the deciding factor in the game between the Lady Wolves and the Lady Bobcats. The Lady Wolves opened the final quarter on a 12-10 scoring run to take a 60-58 lead with four and a half minutes remaining. The Lady Bobcats then responded by tying the game at 60-60 with just under two minutes remaining and then closed the game on a 10-3 scoring run to seal the 70-63 win.

Sophomore guard Aniya Sanders (Vicksburg) once again led the way for the Lady Wolves as she recorded her third straight double-double with 23 points (tying her career high for the second consecutive game) and 10 rebounds along with one assist and a team-leading four steals. Sophomore forward Madelynn Webster (Pocahontas) had 13 points with seven rebounds and three blocks while freshman guard Tandria Minor (Brandon) had 11 points with three rebounds, a team-leading six assists, and three steals.

Freshman guard Zykeria Anderson (Edwards) had eight points with one rebound, three assists, one steal, and one block while sophomore guard Marvia Spann (Madison) had five points with two rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block. Sophomore forward Jakiylah Esco had three points with seven rebounds and block to round out the scoring for the Lady Wolves.

Co-Lin is now 16-8 overall and the Lady Wolves will return to action on Monday, February 28 in the Region XIII Basketball Tournament. Time, location, and opponent are still to be determined for the Lady Wolves.