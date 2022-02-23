FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Audrey Lee Crumb, 75, of Ferriday, LA, will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Rose Hill Baptist Church in Ferriday, LA with the Rev. Eddie Schiele officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

Audrey Lee Crumb, born Aug. 7, 1946, Monterey, LA, the son of Bellfield Crumb, Jr. and Alma Jean Turner McKeel and died February 17, 2022 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, LA. He was a US Army Vietnam War Veteran.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Willie E. Crumb and the mother of his two sons, Lonzie Crumb Camper.

Audrey Lee leaves to cherish his loving memories to his two sons, Brian Crumb (Sherita), Brandon, MS, Donald Bourne (Christa), Killeen, TX; two brothers, William “Bill” McKeel, Jr., Glenn C. McKeel, both of Ferriday, LA; six sisters, Rebecca Albert (Timothy), Lawanda M. Conner, both of Ferriday, LA, Audwina Martin (Terry) and Lola McKeel both of Monroe, LA; Sharon Crumb, Sherry “Red Bone” Crain, both of New Orleans, LA; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two aunts, Clara Burns, Dorothy Crumb, Ferriday, LA; one uncle, Waddell Turner (Willie Mae), of Natchez, MS; a host of cousins, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced.

