Court Case Conclusions: February 23, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Feb. 11-17:

Tyrone Williams charged with felony escape. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Johnnie Robinson charged with possession of methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Johnnie Robinson charged with possession of cocaine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Feb. 11-17:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Feb. 16:

Jecori Lamont Brown, 30, pleaded guilty to DUI – 1st offense. Sentenced to 180 days with 150 days suspended. Fine set at $870.50.

James Cardell Chatman, 39, pleaded guilty to malicious mischief. Sentenced to 45 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $415.16.

Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 37, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply. Case dismissed.

Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 37, charged with controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Case dismissed.

Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 37, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct: failure to comply. Sentenced to 90 days with 86 days suspended. Four days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Tyrus Omar Bernard, 40, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case dismissed.

Keyshawn Marquez Wiley, 26, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 10 days with nine days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $250.00.

Jeremy Jermaine Ealey, 36, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case dismissed.

Jacorey Sinclair Harris, 19, charged with DUI. Case dismissed.

Jacorey Sinclair Harris, 19, charged with false information or identification to law enforcement officer. Case dismissed.

Tuesday, Feb. 15:

Darius Mantrell Bernard, 29, charged with conspiracy. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Calvin Blake, 29, found not guilty of weapons: felon carrying a concealed weapon. No probable cause found.

Calvin Blake, 29, pleaded guilty to enhancement of penalty for drug charge while in possession of a firearm reduced to misdemeanor possession of marijuana with enhancement. Weapon forfeited. Fine set at $773.75.

Kenneth Noah Fife, 20, charged with grand larceny. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kevin Raynard Hargrave, 32, pleaded guilty to enhancement of penalty for drug charge while in possession of a firearm reduced to misdemeanor possession of marijuana with enhancement. Weapon forfeited. Fine set at $773.75.

Barney Lee Hawkins, 26, charged with conspiracy. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Barney Lee Hawkins, 26, charged with controlled substance violations. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Robert Hawkins, 28, pleaded guilty to enhancement of penalty of a drug charge while in possession of a firearm reduced to misdemeanor possession of marijuana with firearm. Fine set at $773.75.

James Charles Martin, 35, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding law enforcement reduced to misdemeanor fleeing of a law enforcement officer. Sentenced to 180 days with 162 days suspended. Eighteen days credit for time served. Fine set at $1,248.75.

Brennika Betrice Minor, 26, charged with embezzlement – property borrowed or hired. Case bound over to a grand jury.