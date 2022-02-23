Dr. John V. Richey

FERRIDAY – John was born on May 28, 1945, in Baton Rouge, LA. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church where he was an altar server for some of the first Masses celebrated there. He was a graduate of Ferriday High School, where he played basketball, made the Honor Roll, and served as the Governor of the Louisiana-Mississippi-Tennessee District for Key Club International. He attended LSU, graduated from the LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and trained in anesthesiology at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, TX. After completing his residency, Dr. Richey proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

He was a sports fan, and he coached a myriad of youngsters in basketball, baseball, and softball (always with a copy of the rulebook nearby) over several decades. John was also an avid gardener who was known to share not only his produce but also his “black gold” compost and family heirloom okra seeds.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Verne and Johnnie Richey; grandson, Matthew Richey; sister, Catherine Devall and brother, Dr. Robert Richey.

He is survived by his four children, Dr. Wes Richey and wife, Lisa, Dr. Laura Richey Parnell and husband, Eric; Verne Richey and Johnnie Ruth Richey Arredondo and husband, Roberto. He is also survived by two brothers, Dr. Thomas Richey and Daniel Richey, JD; six grandchildren, Hayes, John and Katherine Richey, Kevin and Emily Parnell and Noel Arredondo, as well as six birds of paradise.

Honoring him as pallbearers are John M. Richey, Eric Parnell, Kevin Parnell, Roberto Arredondo, Noel Arredondo, Jeff Templeton and Larry Carter.

Verne Richey, Hayes Richey, and Alex McLellan will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Funeral services will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, with visitation at 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 11:30 a.m., with Father John Pardue officiating. Interment will be at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home of Ferriday.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.youngsfh.com.