Jan. 15, 1958 – Feb. 18, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Keith Leon Oglesby will be on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at his home in Natchez, MS at 3 p.m. Rev. Jerry Sharp will be officiating the services, with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Keith Oglesby, 64, of Natchez passed from this life on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at his home. He was born on Jan. 15, 1958, in Meadville, MS to Howell Leon Oglesby and Rosie Gearldean Stroud Oglesby.

Email newsletter signup

All his favorite people called him Pappy. Pappy loved cooking, playing his ukulele, fishing, building and welding. He lived for his grandchildren who he cherished spending time with. They all loved his jokes, pranks, and silly nature, and he always kept them laughing. His favorite tradition, that he started with his two children, was carving pumpkins. It has now turned into an annual pumpkin carving contest with his children and grandchildren.

His infatuation with his wife Tammy, the love of his life, was as strong and obvious as it was the day they met.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Leon and Gearldean Oglesby; grandparents, Frank and Myrtis Oglesby and Houston and Oda Stroud; his niece, Vanessa Duffy and his best friend, Bobby Hinson. Survivors are his wife of 42 years, Tammy; daughter, Rachael Oglesby and spouse, Milton Hall and their son, Sam Hall and her step-son, Charlie Hall; son, Daniel Oglesby and spouse, Tasha Oglesby and their children, Eli and Aubrey; his brother, Randy Oglesby and spouse, Dana Oglesby; sister, Marsha Ratcliff and spouse, Roger Ratcliff; sister-in-law, Debbie Bailey and spouse, Frank Bailey and his beloved nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Daniel Oglesby, Eli Oglesby, Milton Hall, Matt Smith, Matt Wiggins, Brian Donald, Ron Watts, Adam Flynn, and Jeremy Owens.

Honorary pallbearers are Alvin Wiggins, Mark Gibson, Johnny Kennon, and Leon LeBlanc.