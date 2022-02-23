Malcolm Jamel Collins

April 30, 1989 – Feb. 16, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral service for Malcolm Jamel Collins will be Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 1p.m. at Smithland Baptist Church on Hwy 61 North in Stanton under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Rev. Lonnie Culbert officiating. The burial will follow at Gospel Temple Baptist Church Cemetery on Hwy 553 off the Natchez Trace. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 from 4 until 6 p.m. Masks are required.

