Next Level: Bulldog signs with Louisiana Christian, continues 11-year football career

Published 10:58 am Wednesday, February 23, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

NATCHEZ — Natchez High School Jerome Timmons III senior signed with Louisiana Christian University in Pineville Wednesday morning. His family joined him in Natchez’s library as he wore a white cap with a Wildcat.

Timmons, A defensive end and linebacker, made 30 tackles and three tackles for a loss this season for the Bulldogs. Additionally, he was an honorable mention for the MHSAA 5A Region 3 All-Region team and a three-year starter.

He currently attends Natchez Early College and is a scholar-student, head coach Randy Craft said. At Louisiana Christian, he will play linebacker for the Wildcats.

Email newsletter signup

“It’s a blessing overall. I get to play the sport I love and have loved for a while,” Timmons said. “I can continue my education at a good school. They reached out to me and showed interest. It is close to home, and it is always good to be close to home. They have a great program, and I want to be a part of it and help them build.”

His first football season was with the Natchez Falcons when he was seven years old. The game has been a part of his life for the next 11 years and will continue at Louisiana Christian.

In college, he plans to study exercise science.

“I’m familiar with the body, and I have a great comprehension of it,” Timmons said. “I want to be a physical therapist.”

More Sports

Storm bounce back with win over Sicily Island, Kennedy’s first as Delta Charter’s coach

ACCS rallies to beat Amite School Center for first win of the season

Natchez High annihilates Raymond in season opener, steals 29 bases

Marsh Madness: Monterey, Delta Charter, Ferriday reach LHSAA playoffs

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Would you fly out of the Natchez-Adams County Airport if a commercial air carrier were available here?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...