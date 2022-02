FERRIDAY – Memorial services for Ralph E. Goings, 61, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. from Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Mr. Goings, son of Samuel and Alice Miller Goings was born in Ferriday and died from injuries sustained in a house fire at his residence on Feb. 13, 2022.

