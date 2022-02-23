Ridgecrest woman charged with setting starved dog on fire

Published 10:12 am Wednesday, February 23, 2022

By Staff Reports

RIDGECREST — On Tuesday, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies followed a citizen complaint to a woman’s house in Ridgecrest, where they discovered a deceased dog that appeared to have been starved to death and then set on fire.

According to a statement released from CPSO, a citizen called to inform the sheriff’s office about a dog that had possibly been set on fire at a house in Ridgecrest.

Upon their arrival, deputies found the deceased animal in the backyard.

They arrested Ridgecrest resident Shaneka Jefferson, 40, and charged her with aggravated cruelty to animals. She was booked at the CPSO jail where she is held without bond pending arraignment.

