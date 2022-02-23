Storm bounce back with win over Sicily Island, Kennedy’s first as Delta Charter’s coach

FERRIDAY — Delta Charter entered their home game against Sicily Island on the heels of a 3-9 loss to County Day University Academy Monday. The Storm run-ruled the Wildcats 16-1 Tuesday to give head coach Nic Kennedy his first win with Delta Charter.

Kennedy previously coached at Vidalia High School. He took over the Storm’s program this summer. Delta Charter needed just four innings to get in the win column.

“It was a bounce-back game for the guys to get their first win of the year,” Kennedy said.

His squad committed two errors in Monday’s game against County Day. They played a lot better Tuesday night and played Delta Charter baseball, which means to compete in everything.

He said the team learned from the situations they were in. When he got to Delta Charter, his team was full of athletes, but it seemed like they were missing something.

“A lot of guys didn’t like to compete when things were tough. I’m telling them we have to compete no matter who we play,” Kennedy said. “We have to go out there and compete and stay focused. We are getting there.”

He said first-baseman and senior Chase McGraw is a mentor for the younger kids on the team and has emerged as a leader.