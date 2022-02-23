VIDEO: Watch a State Fire Academy gas fire drill hosted at the Adams County Safe Room

On Tuesday night, flames shot out hundreds of feet in every direction behind the Adams County Safe Room, but it was only a drill.

The drill was part of State Fire Academy training hosted at the Safe Room at 323 Liberty Road for new Natchez Fire Department recruits, Adams County Volunteer firefighters and firefighters of surrounding agencies.

During the training, firefighters learned how to contain a liquid petroleum gas fire and cut off the valve as safely as possible.

You can see these firefighters fight off massive flames in the video above.