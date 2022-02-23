Visitation to resume at Louisiana prisons

Published 8:16 am Wednesday, February 23, 2022

By The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Department of Public Safety and Corrections is resuming visitation at state prisons, the agency said in a Tuesday news release.

Officials began phasing in visitation policies Monday, the statement said.

“DPS&C has determined that as the COVID numbers inside the prisons continue to decline, and the vaccination rates among prisoners and the general public increase, the current environment is suitable to resume visitation,” the release said.

Numerous precautions remain in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. All visitation will be non-contact and plexiglass barriers will separate the inmates and visitors. All visitors will be screened for signs of COVID-19 and everyone will be required to wear protective face coverings and practice social distancing during visits.

