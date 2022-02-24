Carl McDonald, Sr.

March 18, 1979 – Feb. 4, 2022

NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for Carl “C-Mack” McDonald, Sr., 42, of Natchez, MS who passed away on Feb. 4, 2022, at his residence in Natchez, MS will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez, MS at 12 p.m. with Rev. Michael Hoggatt officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez, MS from 3 until 5 p.m.; where masks are required and we practice social distancing.

Carl was born on March 18, 1979, in Adams County, MS, to Eartha McDonald and Carl A Reed, Jr.

Carl was self-employed, the owner of Mac’s Car Care in Broadmoor Subdivision. He loved to play spades and dominoes. He was a die-hard fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Carl loved his sisters and brothers and truly and deeply loved his mother.

Carl is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Robert Lee McDonald and Lillie Mae McDonald; paternal grandparents, Isaiah Reed and Dorothy Reed; three aunts, Lillie Marie McDonald, JoAnn McDonald and Fredia Jean Myles; two uncles, Aaron Lee McDonald and Charles ‘Bob” Reed.

Carl leaves to cherish his memories, his two children who he adored, Carl “CJ” McDonald, Jr. and Carlee McDonald; his father, Carl A. Reed, Jr.; his mother Eartha McDonald Norman and her husband, his stepfather who raised him like his own James “Zoa” Norman, Jr.; three sisters, Ashley McDonald (Jarvis), Akelia McDonald (Ayante) and Kayla Reed; one brother, Cordney McDonald (Nicole); seven aunts, Betty Vantree and husband, Ezell, Alma Duck and husband, Larry, Azerine Martin, Ruby Wimberly, Jada Reed Margaret Galtney and Carrie Davis and husband, Willie; three uncles, Isaiah Reed, Jr. and wife, Lisa, Al Briscoe Reed and wife, Gwen and James “Tug” Reed; three cousins that he loved like sisters, Ayoka Woods, Kanika Fleming and Tikeshay Fleming; three cousins he grew up that was brothers, Marcus McDonald, Charles Campbell and Reginald Myles; seven nieces; five nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.