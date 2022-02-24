Concord Quarters celebrates art, culture this weekend

NATCHEZ—In honor of Black History Month, Concord Quarters is hosting its first “Creative Arts & Culture Celebration.”

The weekend event begins Friday, Feb. 25, with a featured postcard art exhibit by Emmy award winner Elijah Lewis Jr., from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The festivities continue all day Saturday beginning with interpretive storytelling with authentic African music and attire from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and dinner with interpretive dance and a screening event later on in the evening from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Admission is $38 per person and can be booked online at concordquarders.com/special events.

For more information, contact 601-493-3018.