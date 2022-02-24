Five Braves named to SWAC All-Conference Indoor Track and Field team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field All-Conference Teams were announced by the league Wednesday morning, and five Braves and the women’s 4×400 meter relay team earned honors.

All-conference recognitions were awarded to the top two finishers per event at the 2022 SWAC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham, Ala. Thursday, Feb. 17-Friday, Feb. 18.

The Alcorn State women’s track and field team placed second in the event, tallying 101 points through 17 events. 2022 SWAC Women’s Track and Field Champions Prairie View A&M grabbed 133 points.

Email newsletter signup

Helping the Braves to the second-place victory, Stellah Kiptui received all-conference recognition for her first-place finish in the 1-mile run (5:12.60) and her second-place finish in the 3000-meter run (10:24.80). Runelda Jackson was also awarded twice. The Belle Glade, Fla. native, placed first in the 3000-meter run (10:22.37) and second in the 5000-meter run (18:34.50). Daisy Enriquez was honored for her first-place performance in the 5000-meter run (18:13.80) to round out individual honors for the women’s team.

As a squad, the Alcorn women’s 4X400 meter relay team finished second with a time of 3:47.73.

The Braves men’s team finished seventh in the SWAC Indoor Championship with 42 points. Bralon Robinson and Zayne Palomino received all-conference honors for their efforts in the competition. Robinson finished first in the 60-meter dash (6.60S), and Palomino finished second in the high jump (2.06m).

For the latest on Alcorn State track and field, check AlcornSports.com for the latest news and scheduling information, or follow the Braves through Twitter (@BravesSports), Facebook (Alcorn State Sports), and Instagram (@AlcornSports).