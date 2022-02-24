Julia Ann Tageant Reeves

Reeves

Oct. 24, 1940 – Feb. 20, 2022

Julia Ann (Dolly) Tageant Reeves, 81, of Natchez Mississippi, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, Georgia. She was born Oct. 24, 1940, in Natchez, Mississippi, the daughter of Joseph and Julia Richardson Tageant.

Survivors include her daughter, Cynthia Ann Reeves of Dacula, Georgia; brother, Jesse James Tageant of Natchez, Mississippi; grandchildren, Claude Gerald Reeves, lll (Trey), Kayla Deshea Webb Hickman, and Hannah Nicole Reeves and special niece, Brenda Short.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Claude (Rat) Gerald Reeves and her son, Claude Gerald Reeves, Jr., of Natchez Mississippi.

Dolly was a beautiful and loving mother and homemaker at heart. She loved cooking, gardening and taking care of others. Nothing made her happier than preparing a warm meal for a loved one and making them feel “at home”. Her laugh was unique and absolutely contagious.” Her gift was always being able to take care of others no matter what”….Trey Reeves

