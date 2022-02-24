Jan. 15, 1969 – Feb. 17, 2022

NATCHEZ – Juliann Nina Gilbert Price, 53, of Monroe, LA, lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Glenwood Medical Center, West Monroe, LA.

Funeral services for Juli will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez, MS at 1 pm. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow the 1 p.m. services at Gilbert Family Cemetery, Sibley, MS.

Juli was born Jan. 15, 1969, in Natchez, MS, the daughter of Shirley Arnold McCallister and the late Luther Gilbert, Sr.

Juli was a graduate of ACCS, attended Northeast LA University where she studied Psychology, and was a graduate of Career Technical College where she majored in Surgical Technology.

Juli married the love of her life, Darrell Price, on April 28, 2012, after dating for 16 years. Together they enjoyed WWII and Vietnam reenactments. Juli represented the Women’s Nurses Corp (WWII), Army Medical Corp (Vietnam), and most dear to her heart, the Red Cross Donut Dollies. She made many lifelong friends while participating in these organizations and LOVED meeting Veterans and listening to their stories.

She and Darrell enjoyed many other activities together including Georgia football, golfing, riding the pets around the countryside and grilling out. She loved watching murder mysteries and crime stories, reading, cupcakes, and browsing flea markets with her girlfriends.

Juli pursued her passion through her employment at Glenwood Medical Center in Labor and Delivery. Her work family was exactly that to her…. a true family. She loved her job and cherished her co-workers even more.

Juli was preceded in death by her father, Luther Gilbert; her maternal grandparents, Floyd and Artie Arnold; many treasured aunts and uncles and a very special pet, Georgia.

Survivors include her husband, Darrell Price; mother and step-father, Shirley and Barney McCallister; brothers, Louie and Lloyd Gilbert; Uncles Dwight Arnold (Linda) and Terry Arnold (Kim); many cousins and her fur babies Merle, Sydney, and Champ.

Pallbearers will be Terry Arnold, Jr., Brian Copeland, Brian Savage, John Eli, Terry Arnold, Sr., Chandler Arnold, Steve Strickland, Jason Langlinais, and Lance Anders

The family extends a special thanks to Dianne Kirby, Melanie Sojourner, Kelly House and the staff of Glenwood Medical Center.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your local animal shelter or Susan G Komen Foundation.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.