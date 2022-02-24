Sept. 18, 1947 – Feb. 22, 2022

On Feb. 22, 2022, Katie Sue Hays died in Ferriday, Louisiana. She was 74 years old.

Sue is survived by her husband, Owen Hays; her children, Donna Rae Alexander and husband, Jacob of Brandon, MS and Kathy Hays-Miller of Natchez, MS; four grandchildren, Brady Bean, Anna Kate Bean, Maddy Claire Bean and Rachel Alexander and sister, Carol Zaricor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Maxine Pickens and sister Melba Buckles.

Sue was born in Mississippi on Sept. 18, 1947. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Association. No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.