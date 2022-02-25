Alcorn State, Clayvonje Wright opens baseball season Friday with new coach

LORMAN, Miss. – First-year head coach and the Alcorn State Baseball team readies to open the 2022 season as they travel to Lake Charles, La., to take on McNeese State in a four-game series. The first game is set for Friday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. with a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m. and a single game on Sunday at 2 p.m. inside the Joe Miller Ballpark.

This weekend, all four games will have live stats available on the McNeese Sports website.

Graduate student Andrew Meadows will start on the mound for the Braves on Friday. During the 2021 season, the Atlanta, Ga. native made 10 appearances for an 0-1 record. He pitched 10.0 innings for a 10.80 ERA with 12 hits against, 16 runs (12 earned), 17 walks, and 10 strikeouts. Opponents saw a .293 batting average against him.

Email newsletter signup

At the plate, Tyler Daniels returns to the Braves lineup. During the 2021 season, he played and started in 28 games with a .278 batting average for 27 hits (three doubles and one triple), 14 ribbies, and 15 runs.

Multiple newcomers are expected to start on Opening Day, including junior outfielder DJ Lewis, freshman right-fielder Clayvonje Wright, freshman infielder Jermel Ford, and graduate outfielder Christopher Pittman.

Garrett Palladino, Tyler Daniels, Jamaal Green, Diego Lopez-Molina, and Khalil Smith will return to the Braves lineup.

Reginald Williams begins his first season as head coach at Alcorn State. He comes to the Braves after spending four years in the Cincinnati Reds organization, where he recently served as the development coach for the teams’ Class A club, the Daytona Tortugas.

ASU finished the 2021 season 7-20 overall and 6-16 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, including a bid in the SWAC Championship tournament. On day two of the event, the Braves defeated Alabama State 3-2 to keep the dream going. The run to the title ended against eventual 2021 SWAC Champions Southern University, 10-4, on day three.

For the latest on Alcorn State baseball, check AlcornSports.com for the latest news and scheduling information, or follow the Braves through Twitter (@BravesSports), Facebook (Alcorn State Sports), and Instagram (@AlcornSports).