Crime Reports: February 25, 2022
Published 8:29 am Friday, February 25, 2022
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Tuesday
Christopher Ramarion Owens, 49, 1415 Watkins Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $473.00.
Email newsletter signup
Arrests — Sunday
Carl Lavanski Felton, 32, 805 Morgan Avenue, Natchez, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set.
Dominque Daydreon Gaines, 20, 1084 Russell Westside Road, Port Gibson, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. Bond set at $750.00.
Marquze Zaqwan Little, 25, 1303 Bridewell Lane, Port Gibson, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00.
Arrests — Saturday, Feb. 19
Lawanda Renee Buchannan, 47, 106 East Franklin Street, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $278.50 on first count and $477.50 on second count.
Tydarius Devon Millender, 23, 122 Oakland Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Bond set at $750.00.
Arrests — Thursday, Feb. 17
Jordan Jakel Percy Caston, 18, 1528 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.
Arrests — Wednesday, Feb. 16
Charlie McKnight, 62, 500 West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charges of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense and trespass after notice of non-permission. Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.
Kiana Renae Richard, 21, 21 Greenwood Subdivision Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $750.00.
Kimberly Michelle Smith, 39, 20410 Washburn Street, Detroit, Mich., on charge of two counts of contempt; default in payment. Bond set at $425.00 on first count and $444.00 on second count.
Arrests — Monday, Feb. 14
Nakeysha Yvette Watkins, 35, 419 Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00.
Reports — Wednesday
Loud noise/music on Holly Drive.
Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.
Reports — Tuesday
Two false alarms on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on St. Charles Avenue.
Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Live Oak.
Malicious mischief on Dumas Drive.
Disturbance on Watkins Street.
Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Hit and run on Devereux Drive.
Accident on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Reports — Monday
Theft on Oakland Drive.
Disturbance on Brenham Avenue.
Traffic stop on Madison Street.
Intelligence report on St. Catherine Street.
Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Accident on Homochitto Street.
Disturbance on Sixth Street.
Two false alarms on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Accident on Devereux Drive.
Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.
Simple assault on Devereux Drive.
Disturbance on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on Bishop Street.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Dajohtairo Deiamont Bennet, 24, 301 Nasif Street, Jonesville, La., on charges of careless driving, DUI – 1st offense, seat belt violation, motor vehicle – possession of marijuana, motor vehicle – expired tag, and speeding on state highway. Held on $3,00 bond.
Kadaja Dinez Blanton, 26, 489 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct: failure to comply. Held on $500.00 bond.
Jimmy McLaurin, 49, 59 Sandpiper Road, Roxie, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Held without bond.
Andrea Renee Sturdivant, 56, 37 Newman Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held without bond.
Reports — Tuesday
Two intelligence reports on State Street.
Accident on Ram Circle.
Traffic stop at Natchez Ford.
Civil matter on Kirby Street.
Intelligence report on North Wall Street.
Intelligence report on Farr Road.
Intelligence report on Margaret Avenue.
Intelligence report on Highland Boulevard.
911 Hangup on Saragossa Road.
Malicious mischief on Old Highway 84 No. 1.
Reports — Monday
Threats on Steam Plant Road.
False alarm on Brooklyn Drive.
Harassment on State Street.
Animal cruelty on Coventry Road.
Accident on Jason Court.
Property damage on U.S. 61 North.
Trespassing on Canebreak Court.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Tonye M Daniel, 34, 206 Shirley Circle, Monterey, on charges of DWI 1st offense, careless operation.
Landon Geautreau, 27, 16020, Joe Severia Road, Prairieville, Louisiana, court sentenced to three days default, $100 fine for possession of marijuana.
David Byrd, 49, 246 Hart Young Road, Monterey, court sentenced to credit for time served six days, six months of jail suspended, $610 fine for simple battery.
Shawn Barlow, 62, 219 Williams Lake Road, Monterey, court sentenced to $150 fine for simple littering.
Darius Cain, 34, court sentenced to credit for time served, 5 days jail, 6 months of jail suspended, enroll in positive choices for simple battery.
Arrests — Tuesday
Julie Ann Enlow, 25, 5223 US 84, Vidalia, on charges of conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal institute, conspiracy to possess narcotics with intent to distribute.
Joseph Luke Stone, 18, 105 Laurel Avenue, Vidalia, on charges of illegal carry of weapons, possession of firearm with obliterated serial number.
Shaneka Jefferson, 40, 100 Crestview Drive, Ridgecrest, on charges of aggravated cruelty to animal.
Arrests — Monday
Robert L Bailey Jr, 49, 50 Lee Pauller Road, Natchez, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.
Joshua J McCurdy, 32, 270 Green Acres Road, Vidalia, on a bench warrant for failure to pay.
Reports — Wednesday
Medical call on Moose Lodge Road
Disturbance on Vidalia Drive
Hit and run on Carter Street
Medical call on Pecan Street
Reports — Tuesday
Medical call on Miranda Drive
Medical call on Lynwood Drive
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 569
Welfare check on Louisiana 908
Medical call on Doty Road
Medical call on Stone Street
Medical call on Carter Street
Cruelty to animals on Circle Drive
Suspicious person on Thomas Drive
Auto Accident on US84
Medical call on Carolina Avenue
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Medical call on Nelson Street
Auto Accident on Louisiana 565
Suspicious person on Jennifer Gibson
Unwanted person on Vidalia Drive
Medical call on Woodland Avenue
Miscellaneous call in Jonesville
Reports — Monday
Medical call on Elwaine Lane
Medical call on MLK Drive
Disturbance on High Street
Auto Accident on US84
Suspicious person on US84
Theft on Crestview Drive
Unwanted person on EE Wallace Boulevard
Medical call on Harbor Road
Auto Accident on US84
Medical call on Rabb Road
Medical call on Conner Road
Medical call on 6th Street
Auto Accident on US84
Cruelty to Juvenile on Monrovia
Medical call on Serio Boulevard
Criminal trespass on Ron Road
Hit and Run on Concordia Avenue
Miscellaneous call on Concordia Avenue
Miscellaneous call on Airport Road
Theft on Concordia Avenue
Reports — Sunday
Medical call on Crestview Drive
Miscellaneous call on 7th Street
Disturbance on US84
Disturbance on South Canal
Miscellaneous call on Hammett Addition Circle
Welfare check on Smart Lane
Auto Accident on Carter Street
Nuisance animals on Robert Lewis Drive
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 565
Fire on Riverbridge
Miscellaneous call on Orange Street
Disturbance on Roundtree Road
Nuisance animals on Deacon Wailes Road
Disturbance on US84
Miscellaneous call on Roy Kemp Road
Reports — Saturday
Medical call on Louisiana 15
Nuisance animals on Louisiana 565
Miscellaneous call on US84
Unwanted person on Green Acres road
Death on Levens Addition Road
Auto accident on Carter Street
Medical call on Lincoln Avenue
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 906
Medical call on MLK Drive
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 425
Miscellaneous call on Levens Addition Road
Medical call on US84
Medical call on High Street
Disturbance on BJ Road
Disturbance on Levens Addition Road
Suspicious person on Concordia Avenue
Fire on Louisiana 3196
Medical call on Front Street
Miscellaneous call on Lynwood
Suspicious person on Plum Street
Reports — Friday
Fight on Lincoln Avenue
Reckless driving on Louisiana 129
Disturbance on Green Acres Road
Miscellaneous call on Ferriday Drive
Medical call on Church Lane
Medical call on Sycamore Street
Hit and run on Carter Street
Medical call on Lake Drive