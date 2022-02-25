Mississippi River on the rise, St. Catherine Creek National Wildlife Refuge closes section of roads

SIBLEY — Mississippi River levels are on the rise and have caused water to rush back into the Sibley Unit at St. Catherine Creek National Wildlife Refuge. This morning, the Refuge said the water was starting to creep up on Pintail Lane and Gilliard Lake Road was flooded and closed.

Roadside fishing at the Sibley Unit is open but visitors need to pay attention to barricades. People can find updates about the unit’s conditions on the Lower Mississippi River Refuge Complex Facebook Page.

At the Butler Lake Unit, the high water boat launch located on Cabin Road is open and it is the only way visitors can access Butler Lake.

Flooding could close the ATV trails at the Sibley, Butler and Cloverdale Units so heed all barricades and signage. Monday is the final day for small game hunting at the refuge.

According to the National Weather Service, the Mississippi River Gauge in Natchez is forecasted to rise from 38.79 feet to 46.3 feet by March 10. Flood stage for the Natchez River gauge is 48 feet.