Mississippi River on the rise, St. Catherine Creek National Wildlife Refuge closes section of roads

Published 3:33 pm Friday, February 25, 2022

By Staff Reports

SIBLEY — Mississippi River levels are on the rise and have caused water to rush back into the Sibley Unit at St. Catherine Creek National Wildlife Refuge. This morning, the Refuge said the water was starting to creep up on Pintail Lane and Gilliard Lake Road was flooded and closed. 

Roadside fishing at the Sibley Unit is open but visitors need to pay attention to barricades. People can find updates about the unit’s conditions on the Lower Mississippi River Refuge Complex Facebook Page. 

At the Butler Lake Unit, the high water boat launch located on Cabin Road is open and it is the only way visitors can access Butler Lake. 

Email newsletter signup

Flooding could close the ATV trails at the Sibley, Butler and Cloverdale Units so heed all barricades and signage. Monday is the final day for small game hunting at the refuge. 

According to the National Weather Service, the Mississippi River Gauge in Natchez is forecasted to rise from 38.79 feet to  46.3 feet by March 10. Flood stage for the Natchez River gauge is 48 feet. 

 

More Sports

“Basketball saved my life”: Stampley’s settling into college role

Green Wave looking for a leader after third one run loss of the season

Merryville blocks Delta Charter from advancing in playoffs, ‘They took care of business and we didn’t,’ coach says

Golden Eagles get in quality work in shoulder pads, rain Friday morning

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What concerns you most about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...