Braves drop season opener, swept by McNeese State

LAKE CHARLES, La. – The Alcorn State baseball team fell victim to a four-game sweep, dropping the final game of the series 23-1 at McNeese State. The Braves open the 2022 season 0-4 before beginning conference play against Jackson State University next weekend.

Roxie native Clayvonjae Wright played three games and had a perfect fielding percentage with six putouts. He also scored a run.

Tyler Feltson (0-1) began the contest on the mound for the Braves and was charged with a loss. The Shaw, Miss. native pitched 0.2 innings for five hits against, eight runs (six earned), and two walks. Andrew Meadows, Garrett Palladino, and Brandon Dunn also made appearances against the Cowboys, but it was not enough to prevent the sweep.

The Braves scored one run with five hits and five errors as a team. Jermel Ford led Alcorn State at the plate with a 2-for-4 appearance. Jack Butler recorded the squad’s only RBI, and Palladino scored the run.

Isaac Duplechain (1-0) earned the mound victory for McNeese. He pitched 2.0 innings with two hits against, one walk, and four strikeouts.

The Cowboys scored 23 runs on 17 hits while having three errors. Brad Burckel led the team in hitting with four hits on five plate appearances. He also recorded four runs and three RBIs.

The Braves will be back in action on Friday, March 4, traveling to Jackson, Miss. to take on Jackson State University in a three-game conference series. The first pitch for game one is scheduled for 6 p.m.