Crime Reports: February 27, 2022

Natchez Police Department

No arrests.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Live Oak Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Rankin Street.

False alarm on Bowman Street.

Accident on Lynda Lee Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on Devereux Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Miller Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Ridgeway Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Harassment on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on B Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Reports — Wednesday

Theft on Summerfield Place.

Traffic stop on Jointer Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Park Place.

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

Assisting motorist on Claiborne Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Accident on O’Brien Street.

Traffic stop at Pedro’s.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Sprint Mart.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Jessie Hewer Alexander, 57, 1016 Lotus Drive, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault. Released on $50,000 bond.

Jamarce Leantray Ridley, 31, 7550 South Westmoreland Road, Dallas, Texas, on charge of disorderly conduct/failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Thursday

Accident on Foster Mound Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Fight in progress on Springfield Road.

Intelligence report on Myrtle Drive.

Trespassing on Old Highway 84.

Accident on Village Square Boulevard.

Domestic disturbance on State Street.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Aggravated assault on Prentiss Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Three warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Randall Hunter White, 32, 5416 Dunbarton Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to two years documented suspension, two years probation, for possession of schedule II.

Jennifer Adair, 38, 105 Orange Street, Ridgecrest, court sentenced to two years documented suspension, two years probation for possession of schedule II.

Darius Lakin Patterson, 28, 131 Southside Drive, Ferriday, court sentenced to three years documented suspension, three years probation for possession of a weapon by felony.

Travis S. Conner, 42, 112 Miranda Drive, Clayton, court sentenced to two years documented suspension, two years probation for disclosure of a private image.

Bryan C. Reid, 24, 538 Belle Grove Circle, Vidalia, court sentenced to six months jail suspended, 12 months probation for resisting an officer, domestic abuse.

Laroy Blackmore, 40, 14611 Central Woods, Baton Rouge, court sentenced to 30 days default for misdemeanor theft.

Arrests — Wednesday

Patrick Ford, 58, 211 Tennessee Avenue, Ferriday, court sentenced to credit for time served 24 days for simple battery and resisting an officer.

Jeremy Charpentier, 57, 7389 Louisiana 129, Monterey, court sentenced to six months jail suspended, $760 fine for telecommunications harassment.

Conway David, 36, 112 Cottonwood Drive, Ridgecrest, court sentenced to three days default, $260 fine for disturbing the peace by intoxication.

Joycelyn Hooker, 49, 925 N Union Street, Natchez, court sentenced to six months jail time suspended, 18 months active probation, 32 hours community service and mandatory session for DWI.

Amelia Banks, 61, 8012 Mickey Gilley, Avenue, Ferriday, court sentenced to six months jail suspended, 18 under active probation, 32 hours community service, mandatory session for DWI.

Bryan Reid, 24, 538 Belle Grove Circle, Vidalia, on a warrant for another agency.

Felix Abrahan Lara-Reina, 24, 1434 44 Ter, Hialeah, Florida, on charges of modified exhaust, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II.

Reports —Friday

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana Avenue

Medical call on Smith Lane

Auto Accident on Louisiana 907

Medical call on Lee Street

Reports — Thursday

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on Haley Road

Miscellaneous call on Wild Cow Bayou Road

Miscellaneous call on bridge

Miscellaneous call on Leo Ivy Road

Miscellaneous call on Doyle Road

Medical call on Shady Acres Circle

Arrest on warrant on Doyle Road

Disturbance on Louisiana 129

Medical call on Traxler Road

Medical call on Mimosa Drive

Miscellaneous call on Cowan Street

Disturbance on Ronald Drive

Medical call on Doty Road

Reckless driving on US84

Medical call on Smith Lane

Disturbance on Shady Lane

Medical call on Lee Street

Disturbance on Rabb Road

Medical call on US84

Miscellaneous call on US84

Medical call on Ferriday Drive

Reports — Wednesday

Disturbance on Vidalia Drive

Fire on Louisiana 15

Miscellaneous call on Sunset Lane

Medical call on State Street

Juvenile Problem on Carter Street

Medical call on Shady Acres Circle

Miscellaneous call on Lynwood Drive

Miscellaneous call on Orange Street

Miscellaneous call on Airport Road

Disturbance on Vidalia Drive

Auto Accident on EE Wallace Boulevard

Medical call on Pear Street

Arrest on Warrant on Carter Street

Medical call on Concordia Park Drive

Fire on Green Acres Road

Medical call on DA Biglane Road

Medical call on US84

Medical call on Mimosa Street