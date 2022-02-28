Crime Reports: February 27, 2022
Published 4:43 pm Monday, February 28, 2022
Natchez Police Department
No arrests.
Reports — Friday
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Live Oak Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Reports — Thursday
Traffic stop on Rankin Street.
False alarm on Bowman Street.
Accident on Lynda Lee Drive.
Theft on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Suspicious activity on Devereux Drive.
Abandoned vehicle on Miller Avenue.
Suspicious activity on Ridgeway Road.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on Morgantown Road.
Harassment on Lower Woodville Road.
Traffic stop on B Street.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Reports — Wednesday
Theft on Summerfield Place.
Traffic stop on Jointer Street.
Abandoned vehicle on Park Place.
Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.
Assisting motorist on Claiborne Street.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Hit and run on Devereux Drive.
Accident on O’Brien Street.
Traffic stop at Pedro’s.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop at Sprint Mart.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Wednesday
Jessie Hewer Alexander, 57, 1016 Lotus Drive, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault. Released on $50,000 bond.
Jamarce Leantray Ridley, 31, 7550 South Westmoreland Road, Dallas, Texas, on charge of disorderly conduct/failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.
Reports — Thursday
Accident on Foster Mound Road.
Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.
Intelligence report on State Street.
Fight in progress on Springfield Road.
Intelligence report on Myrtle Drive.
Trespassing on Old Highway 84.
Accident on Village Square Boulevard.
Domestic disturbance on State Street.
Accident on Morgantown Road.
Aggravated assault on Prentiss Street.
Reports — Wednesday
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Three warrants/affidavits on State Street.
Intelligence report on State Street.
Traffic stop on State Street.
Traffic stop on Madison Street.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Thursday
Randall Hunter White, 32, 5416 Dunbarton Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to two years documented suspension, two years probation, for possession of schedule II.
Jennifer Adair, 38, 105 Orange Street, Ridgecrest, court sentenced to two years documented suspension, two years probation for possession of schedule II.
Darius Lakin Patterson, 28, 131 Southside Drive, Ferriday, court sentenced to three years documented suspension, three years probation for possession of a weapon by felony.
Travis S. Conner, 42, 112 Miranda Drive, Clayton, court sentenced to two years documented suspension, two years probation for disclosure of a private image.
Bryan C. Reid, 24, 538 Belle Grove Circle, Vidalia, court sentenced to six months jail suspended, 12 months probation for resisting an officer, domestic abuse.
Laroy Blackmore, 40, 14611 Central Woods, Baton Rouge, court sentenced to 30 days default for misdemeanor theft.
Arrests — Wednesday
Patrick Ford, 58, 211 Tennessee Avenue, Ferriday, court sentenced to credit for time served 24 days for simple battery and resisting an officer.
Jeremy Charpentier, 57, 7389 Louisiana 129, Monterey, court sentenced to six months jail suspended, $760 fine for telecommunications harassment.
Conway David, 36, 112 Cottonwood Drive, Ridgecrest, court sentenced to three days default, $260 fine for disturbing the peace by intoxication.
Joycelyn Hooker, 49, 925 N Union Street, Natchez, court sentenced to six months jail time suspended, 18 months active probation, 32 hours community service and mandatory session for DWI.
Amelia Banks, 61, 8012 Mickey Gilley, Avenue, Ferriday, court sentenced to six months jail suspended, 18 under active probation, 32 hours community service, mandatory session for DWI.
Bryan Reid, 24, 538 Belle Grove Circle, Vidalia, on a warrant for another agency.
Felix Abrahan Lara-Reina, 24, 1434 44 Ter, Hialeah, Florida, on charges of modified exhaust, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II.
Reports —Friday
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana Avenue
Medical call on Smith Lane
Auto Accident on Louisiana 907
Medical call on Lee Street
Reports — Thursday
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Medical call on Haley Road
Miscellaneous call on Wild Cow Bayou Road
Miscellaneous call on bridge
Miscellaneous call on Leo Ivy Road
Miscellaneous call on Doyle Road
Medical call on Shady Acres Circle
Arrest on warrant on Doyle Road
Disturbance on Louisiana 129
Medical call on Traxler Road
Medical call on Mimosa Drive
Miscellaneous call on Cowan Street
Disturbance on Ronald Drive
Medical call on Doty Road
Reckless driving on US84
Medical call on Smith Lane
Disturbance on Shady Lane
Medical call on Lee Street
Disturbance on Rabb Road
Medical call on US84
Miscellaneous call on US84
Medical call on Ferriday Drive
Reports — Wednesday
Disturbance on Vidalia Drive
Fire on Louisiana 15
Miscellaneous call on Sunset Lane
Medical call on State Street
Juvenile Problem on Carter Street
Medical call on Shady Acres Circle
Miscellaneous call on Lynwood Drive
Miscellaneous call on Orange Street
Miscellaneous call on Airport Road
Disturbance on Vidalia Drive
Auto Accident on EE Wallace Boulevard
Medical call on Pear Street
Arrest on Warrant on Carter Street
Medical call on Concordia Park Drive
Fire on Green Acres Road
Medical call on DA Biglane Road
Medical call on US84
Medical call on Mimosa Street