Monterey’s season ends in Class B Bi-District Round after loss at Stanley

LOGANSPORT, La. — Monterey High School’s varsity boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end last Friday night as the 19th-seeded Wolves lost to the 14th-seeded Stanley High School Panthers 54-33 in the Bi-District Round of the 2022 LHSAA Class B Playoffs.

No other information on the game was available. Monterey finished its season with an overall record of 18-10. Stanley improved to 13-17 overall and played at No. 3 seed Zwolle High School Tuesday night in the regional round.