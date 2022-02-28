SILVER ALERT: Have you seen this woman?

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 59-year-old Sandy Edney of Natchez.

She is described as a black female, five feet six inches tall, weighing 240 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Friday, February 25, 2022, at about 7:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Highway 80 in Hinds County, wearing a beige sweater and green pants.

Edney is believed to be in a 2020 silver Hyundai Accent with a Florida tag, KCBM46.

Her direction of travel is unknown.

Family members say Edney has a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Sandy Edney, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.