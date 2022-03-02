Brenda Thorpe Hoover

May 15, 1962 – February 28, 2022

Services for Brenda “B” Thorpe Hoover, loving mother, sister, aunt and friend, 59, of Natchez who died Monday, February 28, 2022, in Natchez will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home with Rev. Dillon Wickliffe officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

Ms. Thorpe was born May 15, 1962, in Natchez, the daughter of James Edward Thorpe, Sr. and Carolyn Sue Blackwell Thorpe.

She loved her lake family, loved watching her LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints, enjoyed fishing, crafting and her little dog Mia. And she loved laughing!! B has the best cartwheel and split, and the prettiest dive off a diving board. She cherished her time spent with Bella and Little Luke.

Ms. Thorpe was preceded in death by her father, James Thorpe.

Survivors include her daughter, Cammie Leigh Hoover of Natchez, MS; mother, Carolyn Thorpe of Natchez, MS; caring, loving sister, Gwen Veade and husband Danny of New Orleans, LA; brothers, Butch Thorpe and Christie of Natchez, MS, and Eddie and Shirley Thorpe of Natchez, MS; nieces, Rebecca Veade of Natchez, MS, and Jennifer and George Sweeny of St. Louis, MO; nephews, Jamie and Sari Thorpe of Natchez, MS, Jonathan Thorpe and fiancé Heather of Natchez, MS, and Garrett Thorpe and girlfriend Marlee; great-nieces, Bella Blalock, Abby Thorpe, Reagan Thorpe, Margo Sweeny; and great-nephew, Owen Sweeny; Godsister, Angie Whitt Knapik; and Goddaughter, Amanda Nicole Whitt; and the love of her life and companion, Jerry Foster of Monterey.

Pallbearers will be Jamie Thorpe, Garrett Thorpe, Jonathan Thorpe, Bryce Knapik, Adam Conerly, and Rusty Blackwell.

Honorary pallbearers will be Luke Whitt Lee, Johnny Loomis, Mark Gibson, Justin Foster, Tom Moyer, and Kyle Randall.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.