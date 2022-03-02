Lady Wolves Beat Gulf Coast in Region 23 Tournament

WESSON – The Co-Lin Women’s Basketball team played host to Gulf Coast in the Second Round of the Region 23 Tournament on Monday, February 28. The Lady Wolves beat the Lady Bulldogs, 68-56, to advance to the Quarterfinals of the Region 23 Tournament.

The first quarter belonged to the Lady Wolves as they used the opening minutes to go on a 14-5 scoring run to hold an advantage by that margin with five minutes remaining. The Lady Wolves then outscored the Lady Bulldogs, 9-4, to close out the quarter and hold a 23-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The opening minutes of the second quarter went slightly in favor of the Lady Bulldogs as they outscored the Lady Wolves, 7-6, and cut the lead down to 29-16 with just over five minutes of play remaining in the quarter. However, the Lady Wolves responded with an 11-7 run to close out the quarter and hold a 40-23 lead over the Lady Bulldogs as the teams headed to the locker rooms at halftime.

In the second half, the Lady Bulldogs outscored the Lady Wolves by a combined total of 33-28 (18-15 in the third quarter and 15-13 in the fourth quarter). However, the Lady Bulldogs only cut the lead down to single digits once as the score stood at 62-54 with just under four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Lady Wolves used timely offense and a strong defense throughout the second half to maintain their lead and seal the 68-56 win to advance to the Quarterfinals in the Region 23 Tournament.

Sophomore guard Aniya Sanders (Vicksburg) once again was the spark for the Lady Wolves as she posted a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. The points were a shared game high while the rebounds were a team-leading stat with Sanders also leading the team in steals with five and added three assists to her night. Freshman guard Tandria Minor (Brandon) shared the game high in points with 18 to go along with four rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Freshman guard Zykeria Anderson (Edwards) had 13 points with nine points, one assist, three steals, and one block while sophomore guard Marvia Spann (Madison) had 10 points with three rebounds and a team-leading five assists. Sophomore forward Jakiylah Esco (Ridgeland) had five points with five rebounds, one assist, and two blocks while sophomore forward Madelynn Webster (Pochontas) had four points with two rebounds, one assist, and one block to round out the scoring for the Lady Wolves.

Co-Lin is now 17-8 overall and the Lady Wolves will return to action with a road contest against Coahoma in the Quarterfinals of the Region 23 Tournament on Tuesday, March 1. Tip-off between the Lady Tigers and the Lady Wolves is set for 6 p.m.