Lucious Eugene Pritchard Jr.

Oct. 8, 1933 – Feb. 28, 2022

WOODVILLE – Lucious Eugene Pritchard Sr., 88, of Crosby, Mississippi, passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. He was born Oct. 8, 1933, the son of the late Lucious and Alberta Day Pritchard. He was retired from Fred Netterville Lumber Company, and was a cattleman, and a member of Corinth Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Auline Enlow Pritchard; four daughters, Belinda McKlemurry and James, Corette Tolar and Tom, Patsy Cavin and Austin and Cynthia Carter and Dave; two sons, Larry Pritchard and Allison and Eugene Pritchard, Jr. and Toni; two sisters, Kathleen Walker and Edward and Lattiemore Beach and Bobby; sixteen grandchildren and thirty great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lucious and Alberta Pritchard; one sister, Christine Pritchard; one brother, D.T. Pritchard and grandson, Jamison Pritchard.

Visitation is Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Corinth Church of Christ, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at the church, officiated by Bro. Bernard Waites, Rev. Warren Whitaker, Bro John Bryant and speaker Charlie Netterville. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Woodville.

Pallbearers are Brian McKlemurry, Neal Cavin, Brandon Cavin, Jason Cavin, Stevie Cox, Carson Pritchard, Everette Laird, and Edwin Temple. Honorary Pallbearers are Charlie Netterville, Howard Netterville, Louis Sturgeon, Cecil Sturgeon, Ronald Haney, Philip Temples, Dr. David McGraw, and R.D. Enlow.