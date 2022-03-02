Man arrested in Natchez on rape charge

Published 11:10 am Wednesday, March 2, 2022

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ — A Natchez man has been arrested on a rape charge after a tip that Adams County Sheriff’s Office received from medical workers.

A release from ACSO states authorities were notified of a potential rape victim at Merit Health Natchez on Friday.

Deputies responded and were able to identify Trevor Nathaniel Posey, age 23, as a suspect.

Posey

Email newsletter signup

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant and later detained Posey near his home in Plantation Trailer Park. He has been charged with rape with intent to ravish.

ACSO states this investigation continues and if anyone has any additional information, please contact them at 601-442-2752 or Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.

More News

Former mayor: ‘It is important we tell this history’

Mississippi teacher pay survives legislators’ political spat

Adams County Sheriff’s Office recovers two stolen vehicles in two days

PRAYING FOR PEACE: Church rallies in prayer for Ukraine

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you think Mississippi can afford to give teacher pay raises, significantly cut car tag cots, cover other services and discontinue the collection of state income taxes?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections