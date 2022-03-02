Man arrested in Natchez on rape charge

NATCHEZ — A Natchez man has been arrested on a rape charge after a tip that Adams County Sheriff’s Office received from medical workers.

A release from ACSO states authorities were notified of a potential rape victim at Merit Health Natchez on Friday.

Deputies responded and were able to identify Trevor Nathaniel Posey, age 23, as a suspect.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant and later detained Posey near his home in Plantation Trailer Park. He has been charged with rape with intent to ravish.

ACSO states this investigation continues and if anyone has any additional information, please contact them at 601-442-2752 or Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.