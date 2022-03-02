Visit Natchez hires new marketing manager

NATCHEZ — Visit Natchez has appointed Jessica Cauthen to be its new marketing manager.

She replaces Katie Ernst, who recently moved to Charleston, S.C., with her fiancée

Riccardo Giani as he accepted a job as the Senior Planning Associate for MRB Group. Giani was the Director of Planning and Zoning for the City of Natchez from July 2015 to December 2021.

Email newsletter signup

A Natchez native, Cauthen previously held several positions at Delta Fuel Company, including marketing and events manager and recruiting and talent development coordinator. She also served as the public relations director at Visit Natchez from 2013 to 2016.

“We are thrilled to have Jessica back on the Visit Natchez team and look forward to continued growth under her experience and leadership,” Devin Heath, executive director of Visit Natchez, said. “Cauthen’s knowledge of marketing, public relations and talent development make her the perfect fit to lead our marketing team.”

With 10 years of experience under her belt, Cauthen will be responsible for promoting Natchez’s signature experiences, cultural assets, restaurants, local activities and educational offerings to a local, regional and national audience through paid and unpaid media opportunities.

She is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration and Marketing. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, reading, interior design and spoiling her two Goldendoodles.

For more information about Natchez, visit www.visitnatchez.org or call 800-647-6724.