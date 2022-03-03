Augustine Christmas Mingo

Oct. 12, 1935 – Feb. 24, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Augustine “Love” Christmas Mingo, 86, of Natchez, who died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in McComb will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Pastor Douglas Logan officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 6 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home and on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing.

Augustine was born Oct. 12, 1935, the daughter of Lizzie Davis Christmas and James Christmas, Sr. She was a graduate of Saint Francis Catholic School and was a homemaker. Augustine enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Juanita Christmas; grandson, Savontay Christmas; great-granddaughter, Daysha Harris; great-grandson, DaJuanyee Harris, II; husband, Clifton Mingo, Sr. and stepson, Clifton Mingo, Jr.; 10 sisters and 4 brothers.

Augustine leaves to cherish her memories: granddaughter, Tunsha Arbuthnot (David, Sr.); grandson, LeQuan Christmas; great-grandsons, Dakaleb Christmas, David Arbuthnot (Tinitria), DaJuanyee Arbuthnot (Asia) and Dakobe Arbuthnot; great- great-grandsons, David, III, Elijah and Asiah; great-granddaughter, Valicia Jackson; sister, Josephine Juitt; bonus daughter, Shirley Johnson; bonus sons, Lester Johnson, Maurice Johnson and Jimmy Johnson, Jr.; God-daughter, Thamanthy Hunt; bonus granddaughter, Jamayia Jenkins, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com