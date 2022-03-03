Dec. 17, 1944 – Feb. 27, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Betty Lee Haywood Jefferson, 77, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Natchez will be held Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Zion Flower Baptist Church with Pastor Christopher Robinson officiating.

Burial will follow at Second Union Baptist Church under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Sunday, March 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Betty was born Dec. 17, 1944, the daughter of Ruby Lee Haywood and Monroe Elery. She was a member of Zion Flower Baptist Church where she served as an usher. Betty enjoyed gardening and cooking.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Jefferson; son, Wardell Jefferson and parents.

Betty leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Emmett Lamont Jefferson (Sharon) and Lee Prentiss Jefferson; daughter, Linda Baker (Jimmy); brothers, Thomas Elery, Robert Elery, Keny Elery (Penelope) and Ronnie Elery; two sisters, Dorothy Burrell (Willie) and Fannie McClay (Tyrone); grandchildren, Crystal Martin, Emmitra Jefferson, Jakayla Jefferson and Emmeria Jefferson; great granddaughter, Aveyah Jefferson; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.