Earl Allen Green

Published 5:18 pm Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Staff Reports

Feb. 13, 1963 – Feb. 23, 2022

NATCHEZ — Services for Earl Allen “Brother” Green, 59, of Natchez, (Cannonsburg) who passed away on Feb. 23, 2022, at Merit Health Central in Jackson, MS will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Smithland Baptist Church Cemetery in Natchez at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ernest Ford, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez, MS from 3 until 5 p.m.; where masks are required and we practice social distancing and on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 10 a.m. until service time Smithland Baptist Church Cemetery.

