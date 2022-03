July 12, 2005 – Feb. 17, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral service for Marquez Raymond “Snug” Brown will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Rev. Leroy White officiating. A visitation will be held Friday, March 4, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. in the City Auditorium and from 12 until 1 p.m. at the church on Saturday. Please wear a mask.