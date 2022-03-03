April 10, 1936 – March 1, 2022

Graveside service for Rachel O’Bryant Rushing, 85, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Tylertown Cemetery on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Wayne Painter officiating.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA on Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 5 until 7 p.m.

Rachel was born on Friday, April 10, 1936, in Tylertown, MS and passed away Tuesday, March 01, 2022, at Trinity Medical Center. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, going to state fairs, collecting rocks, painting, shopping, and going fishing. More importantly, Rachel loved spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Smith Rushing; son, Roy Dale Rushing, Sr.; parents, Leslie O’Bryant and Lena Smith O’Bryant; two sisters, Melba Burnthorn and Audine Rushing and brother, Eldon O’Bryant.

Rachel leaves behind her sister, Shirley Holmes of Tylertown, MS; grandson, Roy Rushing, Jr. and his wife, Jessica of Ferriday, LA; granddaughter, Tori Rushing of Houston, TX; grandson, Blaise Rushing of Natchez, MS; two great-granddaughters, Lydia Faye Rushing and Lena Cate Rushing of Ferriday, LA; nephew, Daryl Burnthorn; nephew, Donnie Burnthorn; niece, Sheila Stegall; nephew, Keith Holmes; niece, Linda Gayle May all of Tylertown, MS; nephew, Chris Ratcliff of Natchez, MS; nephew, Michael Rushing; niece, Melissa Fortenberry both of Tylertown, MS and niece, Heather Sheers of Kinwood, TX.

