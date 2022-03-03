Woman airlifted from Merit Health Natchez after accidental shooting

Published 4:03 pm Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ — A 47-year-old Natchez woman has been air lifted from Merit Health Natchez to another hospital after accidentally shooting herself, according to law enforcement.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the woman appears to have shot herself accidentally with a 22 pistol on Thursday morning and is still alive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Frank Smith said deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Farr Road in Natchez. The victim told deputies and medical workers that she had been carrying the gun and stumbled over the threshold of her house and accidentally discharged the weapon.

Email newsletter signup

The bullet went underneath her chin and exited near her eye, Smith said.

No other information about her condition was available.

More News

Man jumps from Seargent Prentiss Drive overpass to Liberty Road, survives

Private houses open doors for 90th season of Natchez’s Spring Pilgrimage

UPDATE: Natchez woman who shot herself accidentally is in stable condition

‘IT’S A STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION,’ Natchez teachers respond to senate passing $230M pay raise plan

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you think Mississippi can afford to give teacher pay raises, significantly cut car tag cots, cover other services and discontinue the collection of state income taxes?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections