March 30, 1978 – Feb. 24, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Glennis Noble, 43, of Natchez, MS, who died Feb. 24, 2022, at her residence in Natchez, MS, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel, with Rev. Hoggiett, officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Online condolences can be sent at www.bateastememorial.com