Antonio Vela Cavazos Jr.

July 14, 1947 – March 1, 2022

Antonio Vela Cavazos, surrounded by his loving family, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the age of 74. Born in Sinton, Texas on July 14, 1947, to Antonio Cavazos, Sr. and Aurelia Vela, he grew up as a true cowboy on the famous King Ranch. It was there that he met and married his wife of 55 years, Viola Nieto Cavazos. An expert horseman, he was at one point recruited to be a trainer at the Kentucky Derby but declined the offer since it would have taken him away from his beloved family. In 1969, they moved to Natchez and subsequently Vidalia where he worked for Mr. D.A. Biglane on Scotland Plantation. He would be involved with livestock and farming his entire life. He as a devoted husband, father and devout Christian. No matter what he faced in life, his faith in God would never waiver. He will forever be missed.

Mr. Cavazos was preceded in death by his parents and three sons, Rennie, Randy and Terry Cavazos; he is survived by his devoted wife, Viola Cavazos of Vidalia, daughters, Dena Reece of Vidalia and Dorie LeMay and her husband, Dr. Thomas LeMay of Natchez; granddaughter, Bianca Krasnic with his great-granddaughter, Remi Reece Pressgrove of Alexandria, MN and granddaughter, Taylor Cavazos with his great-granddaughter, Estella of Seattle, WA; sisters, Ofelia Edmondson of Pasadena, CA and Norma Taguel of Lubbock, TX, brothers, Rogelio Cavazos of Dallas, TX, Noel Cavazos of WA, Reynaldo Cavazos of Raymondville, TX and Hector Cavazos of Bakersville, CA.

Il miglior padre del Mundo

Eras luchador hasta tu último aliento

Descance en paz

Vaya con Dios

Love Dorie Cavazos LeMay

A private family service was held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Greenlawn Cemetery with Father Ken Ritter officiating.