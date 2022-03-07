Braves commit eight errors in series finale, swept by Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. – Alcorn State Baseball has a series-best three runs against Jackson State on Sunday, but it was not enough to top the Tigers, falling 14-3 at Robert ‘Bob’ Brady Field. The Braves fall to 0-7 on the season as JSU completes the sweep to improve to 8-5.

Freshman pitcher Tyler Feltson (0-2) took his second loss on the mound this season, pitching the first inning with three hits against, three runs (two earned), and three walks. Brandon Dunn, Payton Baylis, and Ryan Postonalso made pitching appearances in the effort. Poston spent the most time occupying the mound with four innings pitched, six hits against, five runs (three earned), four walks, and one strikeout. Pitching just 1.2 innings, Baylis had the most strikeouts with four.

The Braves recorded three runs with six hits and a season-high of eight errors. Tyler Davis went 2-for-5 at the plate with one run, and Khalil Smith had two RBIs on a home run.

Jackson State had 14 runs on 11 hits. Devontae Rhodes and Colby Guy had two hits each, and Rhodes had three ribbies. Nikelle Galatas (1-0) took the pitching win for 5.0 innings pitched, three hits against, two earned runs, one walk, and seven strikeouts.

The Tiger scored two in the first and two in the second to lead the Braves 4-0 going into the third. Jackson State had its largest offensive inning of the contest in the bottom of the third with five runs on one hit and three Braves miscues.

The Braves sent two runners home in the top of the fourth to cut the Tigers lead to 9-2. Ryan Sonnier reached base on a hit by pitch, and Smith followed with a home run for two RBIs.

For the final runs, the Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth, one in the seventh, and two in the eighth. Alcorn scored its third and final run in the top of the eighth as Tyler Daniels led off with a single. Daniels eventually came home on a ground out for a final score of 14-3.

UP NEXT

The Braves return to action on Wednesday, March 9, traveling to Oxford, Miss to face SEC-opponent Ole Miss. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.