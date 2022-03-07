Crime Reports: March 2, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Whitley Williams, 33, 200 Duck Pond Road, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance violations, disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others), motor vehicle: failure to show proof of insurance card, and motor vehicle: improper driver’s license/expired driver’s license. Bond set at $748.75 on controlled substance violations charge, $527.50 on failure to show proof of insurance card, and $677.50 on improper/expired driver’s license charge. No bond set on disorderly conduct charge.

Destiny Nicole Sullivan, 32, 2750 Miller Avenue, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $27.50 on first count and $727.50 on second count.

Dantashia Monique McGuire, 25, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief: less than $1,000. No bond set.

Nicholas Lee Hawkins, 39, 25 Dogwood Drive, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia, controlled substance: Schedule II; more than two (2) grams/ten (10) dosage units, and motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. No bond set on any of the charges.

Arrests — Friday

Christopher Andrew Rounds, 33, 398 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charges of controlled substances: between 11-30 grams or between 21-40 dosage units and motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. Bond set at $30,000 on controlled substances charge and $750.00 on fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer charge.

Landon Paul Thompson, 20, 5778 Commerce Road, St. Francisville, La., on charges of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm and willful trespass. Bond set at $500.00 on simple assault charge and $750.00 on willful trespass charge.

Jarrious Dewayne Coach, 33, 633 Maple Street, Natchez, on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. Bond set at $31,000 on possession of Schedule I controlled substance charge and $750.00 on fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer charge.

Arrests — Thursday, Feb. 24

Revonda Shareece Dunlap, 28, 159 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $527.50 on first count and $578.75 on second count.

Michelle Edward Mosby, 36, 16 East Oak Street, Natchez, on charges of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm and violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Bluebird Drive.

Hit and run on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Trespassing on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Melrose Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on South Concord Avenue.

Welfare concern/check on B Street.

Unwanted subject on Old Washington Road.

Reports — Saturday

Accident on Ratcliff Place.

False alarm on LaSalle Street.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Simple assault on Park Place.

Dog problem on State Street.

Accident on Brenham Avenue.

Theft on South Circle Drive.

Traffic stop on Gaile Avenue.

Traffic stop at Davidson’s Package Store.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Orleans Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Joseph Todd Partridge, 33, 8 ½ Tuccio Lane, Natchez, on charge of trespassing. Held on $100.00 bond.

Arrests — Sunday

Lucille Ann Britt, 29, 136 Doyle Road, Vidalia, La., on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence. Held on $500.00 bond.

Tyran Devonte Gooseberry, 21, 9254 Forrest Lane, Dallas, Texas, on charge of burglary of a vehicle. Released on $25,000 bond.

Rosie Lee Minor, 69, 307 Florida Street, Natchez, on charges of first offense DUI, no insurance, and motor vehicle: expired tag. Released on $500.00 bond.

Butler Tyrone Reginald, 28 12 James Brown Avenue, Natchez, on charges of failure to comply with requests of officer, no insurance, and window tint law. Released on $1,500 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Derrick Jamon Chatman, 41, 41B Brighton Plantation Road, Natchez, on charge of two counts of sexual battery. Released on $80,000 bond.

Francisco Padilia Hernandez, 42, 120 Des Jacques Road, Lafayette, La., on charges of DUI – 1st offense, seat belt violation, and speeding. Released on $1,5000 bond.

Anthony Williams, 53, 18 Oak Lane, Natchez, on charge of false pretense. Released on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Trevor Nathaniel Posey, 23, 6 West Selinda Road, Natchez, on charge of rape with intent to ravish. Held without bond.

Reports — Monday

Fire on Tuccio Lane.

Reports — Sunday

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Theft on Crown Court.

Dog problem on Pheasant Road.

Gas drive off on U.S. 61 North.

Trespassing on North Palestine Road.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Saturday

Intelligence report on Clifford Road.

Traffic stop on Jackson Street.

Burglary on U.S. 61 North.

Shots fired on Morgantown Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant/affidavit on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Davis Court.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Second Street.

Juvenile problem on Johnson Circle.

Civil matter on Cloverdale Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Trespassing on Cardinal Road.

Civil matter on Cindy Lane.

Disturbance on West Wilderness Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Fredrick Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Linda Boothe, 49, 597, Louisiana 131, Vidalia, on charges of violation of a court order, domestic abuse and battery.

Tyrese Jefferson, 22, 200 Smith Road, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear for possession of stolen things.

Arrests — Sunday

Eshaun E. Edwards, 19, 131 Southside Drive, Ferriday, on a warrant for aggravated battery, domestic violence, criminal damage, resisting on four counts, child endangerment and disturbing the peace.

Arrests — Saturday

Steven E Egloff, 50, 916 Airport Road, Vidalia, on charges of domestic abuse and battery.

Arrests — Friday

John E. Robertson Jr, 21, 8860 US84, Ferriday, on charges of aggravated battery.

Michael G. Jamieson, 21, 8860 US84, Ferriday, on charges of criminal mischief.

Ron C. Harris Jr., 25, 114 Louisiana Avenue, Waterproof, on charges of domestic abuse battery, battery of an officer, criminal damage, home invasion, resisting an officer with force, outstanding warrants.

Angela M. Smith, 43, 125 Earl Davis Road, Ferriday, on charges of burglary of an inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass, possession of schedule I on two counts and driving under suspension.

Arrests — Thursday

Amanda Thibodeaux, 48, 119 Ralphs Road, Vidalia, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Artrie McCray, 32, 111 Pasternack Ferriday, on a P&P Road.

Rusty L. Fitt, 44, 250 Shady Lane, Clayton, on charges of simple assault.

Donald E. Higginbottom, Jr, 48, 238 Rabb Road, Ferriday, on charges of domestic abuse by strangulation.

Reports — Monday

Medical call on Eagle Road

Theft on Roundtree Road

Reports — Sunday

Unwanted person on Louisiana 65

Loose Horses on US84

Unwanted person on Cowan Street

Miscellaneous call on Jackson Cranfield Road

Auto Accident on MLK Boulevard

Theft on Freeman Road

Nuisance Animals on Georgia Avenue

Medical call on Lattimore Plantation Drive

Fire on Carter Street

Medical call on Carter Street

Medical call on Firmin Drive

Theft on First Street

Medical call on Firmin Drive

Reports — Saturday

Medical call on Louisiana 15

Medical call on US84

Theft on Terry Circle

Medical call on Concordia Park Drive

Medical call on Elm Street

Miscellaneous call on Hammet Addition Road

Medical call on Louisiana 568

Medical call on Kyle Road

Disturbance on Mimosa Drive

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Disturbance on Leo Ivy Road

Domestic violence on Airport Road

Medical call on MLK drive

911 Call on Lee Avenue

Reports — Friday

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Levens Additions Road

Theft on Ashley Lane

Auto Accident on Indian Villiage Road

Medical call on Doty road

Miscellaneous call on Stephens Road

Miscellaneous call on Morris Road

Medical call on Lee Avenue

Medical call on Jim New Road

Theft on Ashley Lane

Medical call on Dunbarton Levee

Miscellaneous call on Ronald Drive

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 569

Theft on Louisiana 15

Auto Accident on Carter Street

Auto Accident on Westside Drive

Medical call on Ralphs Road

Medical call on Carter Street

Auto Accident on US84

Miscellaneous call on Levens Addition Road

Auto Accident on Texas Street

Miscellaneous call on Loomis Lane

Medical call on Smith Lane

Disturbance on Eddies Lane

Disturbance on Doyle Road

911 Call on Spruce Street

911 Call on Peach Street

Medical call on Lee Street